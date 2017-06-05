Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Rich Williams
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet Services and Retailing
HQ Location
Chicago, IL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
8,323
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Groupon
Ghosts of Past Tech IPOs Could Haunt Snap's Performance
Blockbuster IPO is expected next week.
Read More →
Why Tech IPOs Don't Have to Be Money Losers
You might think a company has to forgo profits for years and years in order to grow. Don’t buy it.
Read More →
Breitbart News Was Just Banned by This Huge Digital Ad Network
For violating the network's code of conduct banning hate speech.
Read More →
What Groupon's Buyout of Living Social Says About the Brutal E-Commerce Business
How quickly things change.
Read More →