The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

813

Graham Holdings

GHC
 

CEO

Timothy J. O'Shaughnessy

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Business Services

Industry

Education

HQ Location

Arlington, VA

Website

www.ghco.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

15,813

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$2,482-16.8%
Profits ($M)$168.6
Assets ($M)$4,433
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$2,452.9
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$3,352
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues6.8%
Profits as % of Assets3.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity6.9%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)29.80
EPS % Change (from 2015)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)15.2%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-1.2%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)6.6%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)18.5%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)2.6%
