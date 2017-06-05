Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Richard J. Kramer
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Motor Vehicles & Parts
Industry
Motor Vehicles and Parts
HQ Location
Akron, OH
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
66,000
Profile provided by S&P Global.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber is also featured in these fortune lists
