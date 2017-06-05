HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

78

Goldman Sachs Group

GS
 

The Goldman Sachs became a shorthand for The Establishment during a tense presidential showdown last year, but you wouldn’t know that by the company’s post-election performance. Despite many a populist campaign trail jab, the bank has benefitted by the Trump administration, whose cabinet includes a number of Goldman alumni—not least among them U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. After the ballots were counted, the company’s stock price rocketed, easing pressure on executives to cut costs. As of the publishing of this list, the bank’s stock price was still up 50% from its 2016 low around $141. Chief executive Lloyd Blankfein, back in the saddle after a cancer scare, has recently taken up Twitter, too. He posted his first ever Tweet in June, voicing his opposition to the President’s decision to abandon the international environmental pact known as the Paris Agreement.

CEO

Lloyd C. Blankfein

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Financials

Industry

Commercial Banks

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.gs.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

18

Employees

34,400

Goldman Sachs Group: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$37,712-3.8%
Profits ($M)$7,398.021.6%
Assets ($M)$860,165
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$86,893
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$91,380
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues19.6%
Profits as % of Assets0.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity8.5%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)16.29
EPS % Change (from 2015)34.2%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)29.3%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-1.9%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)34.9%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)23.2%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)3.1%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

Apple, Amazon, and Facebook Join Campaign Supporting Paris Climate Agreement

Business leaders and lawmakers will work together to reduce carbon emissions.

Goldman's War of Words Over Trump's Paris Pullout Has Cohn in a Spin

Trump's top economic adviser was trolled by his ex-boss.

Goldman Sachs CEO Breaks Twitter Silence to Slam Trump's Paris Decision

He called it a setback for U.S. leadership in the world.

Why Business Opposes Trump's Retreat From Paris Climate Pact

It's more forward-looking than the President

Bank Customers Don't Want Robo-Advisers Making Financial Decisions For Them

Bots ranked below financial advisers, friends, or even using the internet

