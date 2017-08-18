Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Scott W. Wagner
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet Services and Retailing
HQ Location
Scottsdale, AZ
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
4,749
Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about GoDaddy
