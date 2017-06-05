HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

797

GNC Holdings

GNC
 

CEO

Robert F. Moran

CEO Title

Interim Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Food & Drug Stores

Industry

Food and Drug Stores

HQ Location

Pittsburgh, PA

Website

www.gnc.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

11,650

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$2,540-3.8%
Profits ($M)$-286.3-230.5%
Assets ($M)$2,069
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$-95
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$503
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-11.3%
Profits as % of Assets-13.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)-4.12
EPS % Change (from 2015)-258.5%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-62.9%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-15.9%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
News about GNC Holdings

General Mills' Venture Fund Invests in 20-Year-Old's Startup

Healthy snacking startup D's Naturals gets backing from cereal giant.

Read More →
Why the NFL Rejected GNC's Super Bowl Commercial

GNC sells some products banned by the NFL.

Read More →
Here Are All the 2017 Super Bowl Commercials So Far

We'll keep updating this list before the big game.

Read More →
GNC Closes 4,464 Stores to Revamp Pricing

Simple pricing was needed to better compete with Amazon and Costco.

Read More →
GNC Considers Putting Itself Up For Sale

Strategic alternatives weighed.

Read More →
