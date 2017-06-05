Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Robert F. Moran
CEO Title
Interim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Food & Drug Stores
Industry
Food and Drug Stores
HQ Location
Pittsburgh, PA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
11,650
News about GNC Holdings
General Mills' Venture Fund Invests in 20-Year-Old's Startup
Healthy snacking startup D's Naturals gets backing from cereal giant.
Why the NFL Rejected GNC's Super Bowl Commercial
GNC sells some products banned by the NFL.
Here Are All the 2017 Super Bowl Commercials So Far
We'll keep updating this list before the big game.
GNC Closes 4,464 Stores to Revamp Pricing
Simple pricing was needed to better compete with Amazon and Costco.
GNC Considers Putting Itself Up For Sale
Strategic alternatives weighed.
