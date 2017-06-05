Gilead Sciences

Gilead is known for its hepatitis C cures Sovaldi and Harvoni. But backlash to those drugs’ prices (among other problems) has contributed to the biotech giant’s 2016 slump. Gilead revenues fell nearly 7% to $30.4 billion in 2016 compared to the previous year. Some analysts have been urging the drug maker to make a major acquisition to shore up its experimental pipeline; but Gilead appears determined to invest in its own drug candidates by pumping money into R&D. And, in the meantime, it’s sitting on a massive bed of cash.
CEO
John F. Milligan
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
HQ Location
Foster City, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
9
Employees
9,000
