HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Gilead Sciences

92

Gilead Sciences

GILD
 

Gilead is known for its hepatitis C cures Sovaldi and Harvoni. But backlash to those drugs’ prices (among other problems) has contributed to the biotech giant’s 2016 slump. Gilead revenues fell nearly 7% to $30.4 billion in 2016 compared to the previous year. Some analysts have been urging the drug maker to make a major acquisition to shore up its experimental pipeline; but Gilead appears determined to invest in its own drug candidates by pumping money into R&D. And, in the meantime, it’s sitting on a massive bed of cash.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

John F. Milligan

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Pharmaceuticals

HQ Location

Foster City, CA

Website

www.gilead.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

9

Employees

9,000

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Gilead Sciences is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#17

100 Fastest-Growing Companies

#316

Global 500

Gilead Sciences: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$30,390-6.9%
Profits ($M)$13,501.0-25.4%
Assets ($M)$56,977
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$18,887
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$88,788
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues44.4%
Profits as % of Assets23.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity71.5%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)9.94
EPS % Change (from 2015)-16.5%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)41.1%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-27.6%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)29.4%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)16.4%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Gilead Sciences

Valeant's New CEO Joe Papa Has a $17 Billion Ultimatum

If he pulls it off, he will make more than all of his peers combined.

Read More →
These Were the 10 Biggest Pharmaceutical Deals of 2016

Overall deal value declined last year.

Read More →
Gilead Just Paid $125 Million to Nab a Big Market Advantage

The biotech giant can now speed up the drug review process.

Read More →
The Best Stocks to Own If Trump Brings Foreign Cash Home

These tech and pharma companies could cash in on "repatriation."

Read More →
Here's Why Biogen Is Forking Over $1.25 Billion to a Small Danish Biotech

It's to protect the company's best-selling drug.

Read More →
91
93
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.