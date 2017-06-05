Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Sandeep Mathrani
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Financials
Industry
Real Estate
HQ Location
Chicago, IL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
1,800
Changed name from General Growth Properties, Jan. 27, 2017., A real estate investment trust.Profile provided by S&P Global.
