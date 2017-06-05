Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Thomas J. McInerney
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Life, Health (Stock)
HQ Location
Richmond, VA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
12
Employees
3,400
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Genworth Financial
The news extends China's overseas M&A push, which has seen a record $181 billion in deals this year.
Better weather and lower taxes aren't the only keys to a happy retirement.
These Fortune 500 companies' shares lost the most in the stock market last year.
Target, Caesars and several energy companies were among the biggest money-losers among big American companies.
These chief execs have been collecting hefty paychecks while their companies' profits plunge and share prices go into free-fall.