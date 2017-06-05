General Motors ended the year on a high note, posting strong sales numbers for Cadillac (its best worldwide since 1986) and Chevrolet (its best in the U.S. in a decade) as it rides a strong U.S. auto market. The company continues to work to fashion its OnStar vehicle connectivity service into a full-blown technology platform. Like its peers, GM is working to drive costs out of—and efficiencies into—its vehicles. With autonomous vehicles on the horizon, it’s also investing heavily in services and deals that aim to reimagine the company’s core business as “transportation,” not just “cars.” GM was founded in 1897 and is based in Detroit.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Mary T. Barra
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Motor Vehicles & Parts
Industry
Motor Vehicles and Parts
HQ Location
Detroit, MI
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
225,000
#20
SPONSOR CENTER
News about General Motors
Together, they had over $2 trillion in revenue last year.
It would also help U.S. businesses.
Shareholders will vote on Greenlight Capital's proposals on Tuesday, June 6.
IBM will stay on business advisory council despite White House withdrawing from climate agreement.
Month was marked by heavy discounts.