The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

General Motors

General Motors ended the year on a high note, posting strong sales numbers for Cadillac (its best worldwide since 1986) and Chevrolet (its best in the U.S. in a decade) as it rides a strong U.S. auto market. The company continues to work to fashion its OnStar vehicle connectivity service into a full-blown technology platform. Like its peers, GM is working to drive costs out of—and efficiencies into—its vehicles. With autonomous vehicles on the horizon, it’s also investing heavily in services and deals that aim to reimagine the company’s core business as “transportation,” not just “cars.” GM was founded in 1897 and is based in Detroit.

CEO

Mary T. Barra

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Motor Vehicles & Parts

Industry

Motor Vehicles and Parts

HQ Location

Detroit, MI

Website

www.gm.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

225,000

General Motors is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#20

Global 500

General Motors: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$166,3809.2%
Profits ($M)$9,427.0-2.7%
Assets ($M)$221,690
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$43,836
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$52,968
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.7%
Profits as % of Assets4.3%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity21.5%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)6.00
EPS % Change (from 2015)1.5%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)5.5%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)7.4%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)14.2%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
News about General Motors

Here Are the Fortune 500's 10 Most Successful Companies

Together, they had over $2 trillion in revenue last year.

How Trump Can Reduce Carbon Emissions Without the Paris Agreement

It would also help U.S. businesses.

GM Shareholders to Vote on Splitting Stock and Board Changes

Shareholders will vote on Greenlight Capital's proposals on Tuesday, June 6.

IBM's CEO Disagrees With President Trump But Will Remain By His Side

IBM will stay on business advisory council despite White House withdrawing from climate agreement.

Ford Passes GM on May Auto Sales

Month was marked by heavy discounts.

