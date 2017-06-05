General Mills

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Jeffrey L. Harmening
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Food Consumer Products
HQ Location
Minneapolis, MN
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
39,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended May 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
