Like the rest of the big defense contractors, General Dynamics’ financial performance has been buoyed, for the most part, by expectations of increased defense spending under President Trump, even if other parts of the federal budget get slashed. Under CEO Phebe Novakovic, a former CIA operations officer, the company has reined in spending. Known for building tanks and nuclear submarines, General Dynamics has been focusing its funds on investing in R&D, repurchasing stock, and kicking back steady dividends to shareholders rather than shelling out on big acquisitions. Last year the company bought back 14.2 million shares for $2 billion, down slightly from years prior. Secretary of Defense James Mattis divested his stock and resigned from the company’s board after his Senate confirmation.
CEO
Phebe N. Novakovic
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Industry
Aerospace and Defense
HQ Location
Falls Church, VA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
98,800
