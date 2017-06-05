Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Michael T. McDonnell
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Electronics, Electrical Equipment
HQ Location
Highland Heights, KY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
10,000
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about General Cable
Here's Why These 29 Companies Fell Off the Fortune 500
It tells you a lot about the economy.
Read More →
The Fortune 500’s biggest stock market losers
These Fortune 500 companies' shares lost the most in the stock market last year.
Read More →
The 5 most overrated CEOs
These chief execs have been collecting hefty paychecks while their companies' profits plunge and share prices go into free-fall.
Read More →