CEO
J. Paul Raines
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Other
HQ Location
Grapevine, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
11
Employees
41,750
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
