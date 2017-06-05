Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Richard C. Adkerson
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Energy
Industry
Mining, Crude-Oil Production
HQ Location
Phoenix, AZ
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
12
Employees
30,000
Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Freeport-McMoRan
What's at Stake as Vice President Pence Prepares to Tour Asia Next Month
Amid concerns the Trump administration is rolling back former President Obama's "pivot to Asia."
Read More →
President Trump's Favorite Activist Investor Has Upped His Stake in Herbalife and Hertz
Carl Icahn recently took on a role as special adviser to Trump.
Read More →
Donald Trump's Infrastructure Plan Just Gave This Stock a $2 Billion Boost
The company is also reporting earnings Wednesday morning.
Read More →
The Fortune 500's 7 Best-Performing Stocks of 2016
They all at least doubled, and some even quadrupled.
Read More →
Hedge Funds Run by Trump Advisors Made the Most Money Off His Election Win
But other funds lost tens of millions of dollars in a day.
Read More →