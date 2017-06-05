HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Freddie Mac

39

Freddie Mac

FMCC
 

Along with Fannie Mae, this mortgage finance giant was virtually nationalized in 2012. But since the tumultuous years of the global financial crisis of 2008-9, the company has found more stable footing. In 2016 it saw revenue increases thanks to a stable housing market and guarantee fees, paying billions back to taxpayers. (In fact, Fannie and Freddie have now paid back Uncle Sam back billions more than it cost to bail them out.) Going forward, the Trump administration has said it wants to liberate the companies from government control, but exactly how that complicated process would play out is still far from clear.

CEO

Donald H. Layton

CEO Title

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Financials

Industry

Diversified Financials

HQ Location

McLean, VA

Website

www.freddiemac.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

20

Employees

5,982

Company's senior preferred stock is owned by the U.S. Treasury, which also holds a warrant to purchase 79.9% of the common stock.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Freddie Mac is also featured in these fortune lists

#124

Global 500

Freddie Mac: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$65,6653.4%
Profits ($M)$7,815.022.6%
Assets ($M)$2,023,376
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$5,075
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$1,612
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues11.9%
Profits as % of Assets0.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity154.0%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)0.03
EPS % Change (from 2015)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-36.6%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)130.9%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)77.5%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-24.7%
News about Freddie Mac

Should You Buy Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac?

The Trump administration might set the mortgage giants free—but it’s a highly risky bet.

Read More →
5 Things You Need to Know About the Steven Mnuchin Confirmation Hearing

How Trump's Treasury Secretary nominee tanked Fannie Mae stock and more

Read More →
President Obama Was Officially Terrible For Hedge Funds

One last time: Thanks, Obama.

Read More →
The Fortune 500's 7 Best-Performing Stocks of 2016

They all at least doubled, and some even quadrupled.

Read More →
Trump's Treasury Pick Says U.S. Should Get Out of Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae

His comments sent shares of Fannie and Freddie to their highest levels since September 2014.

Read More →
38
40
