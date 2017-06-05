Freddie Mac

Along with Fannie Mae, this mortgage finance giant was virtually nationalized in 2012. But since the tumultuous years of the global financial crisis of 2008-9, the company has found more stable footing. In 2016 it saw revenue increases thanks to a stable housing market and guarantee fees, paying billions back to taxpayers. (In fact, Fannie and Freddie have now paid back Uncle Sam back billions more than it cost to bail them out.) Going forward, the Trump administration has said it wants to liberate the companies from government control, but exactly how that complicated process would play out is still far from clear.
CEO
Donald H. Layton
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Financials
Industry
Diversified Financials
HQ Location
McLean, VA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
20
Employees
5,982
