Franklin Resources

CEO
Gregory E. Johnson
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Financials
Industry
Securities
HQ Location
San Mateo, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
12
Employees
9,059
Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
