HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

723

Fossil Group

FOSL
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Kosta N. Kartsotis

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Apparel

Industry

Apparel

HQ Location

Richardson, TX

Website

www.fossilgroup.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

-

Employees

14,500

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$3,042-5.8%
Profits ($M)$78.9-64.3%
Assets ($M)$2,187
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$1,006.2
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$842
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues2.6%
Profits as % of Assets3.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity7.8%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.63
EPS % Change (from 2015)-63.9%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-18.8%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)3.7%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-29.3%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-20.1%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)1.4%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Fossil Group

How Fossil's Smartwatch Embrace Could Challenge Apple

Emphasizing style and fashion over nerdier features.

Read More →
How Luxury Watchmakers Can Compete With Apple

They'll keep the emphasis on fashion over apps.

Read More →
Fossil Is Closing Stores

And narrow its focus to fewer products

Read More →
Macy's Weak Forecast Just Killed These Retail Brand Stocks

Without new strategies, retail stocks may need to drop more to again become attractive to investors.

Read More →
Is 2016 The Year Smartwatches Start Looking Good?

Fossil thinks so.

Read More →
722
724
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.