Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Kosta N. Kartsotis
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Apparel
Industry
Apparel
HQ Location
Richardson, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
14,500
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Fossil Group
How Fossil's Smartwatch Embrace Could Challenge Apple
Emphasizing style and fashion over nerdier features.
Read More →
How Luxury Watchmakers Can Compete With Apple
They'll keep the emphasis on fashion over apps.
Read More →
Macy's Weak Forecast Just Killed These Retail Brand Stocks
Without new strategies, retail stocks may need to drop more to again become attractive to investors.
Read More →
Is 2016 The Year Smartwatches Start Looking Good?
Fossil thinks so.
Read More →