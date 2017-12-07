Ralph Lauren designs and makes products in the apparel, home, accessories, and fragrance categories.
CEO
James A. Lico
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Industrial Machinery
HQ Location
Everett, Wash.
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
1
Employees
26,000
Spun off from Danaher (2017 rank: 162), July 2, 2016.
