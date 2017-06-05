HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Ford Motor

Ford had its second-best year ever in 2016. The automaker posted impressive earnings and positive operating cash flow and launched 11 new vehicle models. Ford also announced the addition of 13 new electrified models over the next five years and doubled down on its investment in connectivity and mobility technologies—so much so that it launched Ford Smart Mobility as a subsidiary dedicated to emerging mobility services. Like its domestic rival GM, Ford has invested in autonomous technologies—it intends to have a fully autonomous model in commercial operation by 2021—but has taken a more incremental approach compared to relative upstarts like Tesla Motors. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Mich.

CEO

James P. Hackett

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Motor Vehicles & Parts

Industry

Motor Vehicles and Parts

HQ Location

Dearborn, MI

Website

www.ford.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

201,000

Ford Motor is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#21

Global 500

Ford Motor: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$151,8001.5%
Profits ($M)$4,596.0-37.7%
Assets ($M)$237,951
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$29,170
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$46,349
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.0%
Profits as % of Assets1.9%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity15.8%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.15
EPS % Change (from 2015)-37.5%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-25.3%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-8.1%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)6.2%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)6.8%
News about Ford Motor

Here Are the Fortune 500's 10 Most Successful Companies

Together, they had over $2 trillion in revenue last year.

Read More →
GM Shareholders to Vote on Splitting Stock and Board Changes

Shareholders will vote on Greenlight Capital's proposals on Tuesday, June 6.

Read More →
What to Expect in the May U.S. Jobs Report

The unemployment rate is forecast unchanged at a 10-year low of 4.4%.

Read More →
Ford Passes GM on May Auto Sales

Month was marked by heavy discounts.

Read More →
Why Wall Street Is Betting on Ford's New CEO

Jim Hackett brings a new leadership style to the company.

Read More →
