Foot Locker

CEO
Richard A. Johnson
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Apparel
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
32,965
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
