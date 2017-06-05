Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Pierre R. Brondeau
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Chemicals
Industry
Chemicals
HQ Location
Philadelphia, PA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
5,900
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about FMC
These Are Hedge Funds' Best Stock Picks From the Sohn Conference
Wall Street stock-pickers from David Einhorn to Bill Ackman offered their top ideas.
Read More →
FMC Technologies to Pay Big Fine For Accounting Violations
The company is settling accusations that it overstated profits.
Read More →
Tesla and Other Tech Giants Scramble for Lithium as Prices Double
Lithium prices have doubled after several EV manufacturers have sent the demand surging.
Read More →
This Lithium Hot Spot Is Getting Hotter
Battery-hungry world turns its attention to South America.
Read More →