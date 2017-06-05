Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
David T. Seaton
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Engineering & Construction
Industry
Engineering, Construction
HQ Location
Irving, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
16
Employees
61,551
