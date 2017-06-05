Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
James Park
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Technology
Industry
Electronics, Electrical Equipment
HQ Location
San Francisco, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
1,753
News about Fitbit
Why Fitbit Dropped to Third Place in Wearables Rankings
More expensive smartwatches sold best.
U.S. Charges Virginia Man in Fitbit Stock Hoax
He allegedly orchestrated a hoax takeover bid that drove up Fitbit's stock price.
Microsoft Says It Can Make Devices Smarter
Azure IoT means smarter devices, Microsoft says.
Why Ford Wants to Put Biometric Sensors in Your Car
Drivers could enjoy some of the benefits of self-driving cars early.
