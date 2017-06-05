First Data

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Frank J. Bisignano
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Business Services
Industry
Financial Data Services
HQ Location
Atlanta, GA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
24,000
Profile provided by S&P Global.
