First American Financial

CEO
Dennis J. Gilmore
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Property and Casualty (Stock)
HQ Location
Santa Ana, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
3
Employees
19,531
