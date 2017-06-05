Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Greg D. Carmichael
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Financials
Industry
Commercial Banks
HQ Location
Cincinnati, OH
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
18
Employees
17,844
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Fifth Third Bancorp
'Stay Home': How Fortune 500 Companies Dealt with Charlotte Violence
The North Carolina city is reeling.
Read More →
Wall Street Opts to Steer Clear of Trump's Republican Convention
But banks aren't completely abandoning their typical role as a benefactor of political conventions
Read More →
Charlotte after the bank crisis: 'Just fine, and you?'
Preparing to host the Democratic convention, the nation's other financial hub looks beyond its wounded institutions.
Read More →