Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Alex Milan Tracy — Sipa USA via AP

58

FedEx

FDX
 

In a world where actual things still really do need to be somewhere overnight, FedEx continues outpace smaller rival UPS while holding off the specter of future competition from Amazon. About 53% of the company’s $50 billion top line still comes from its express division. But other services like TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services are broadening the company’s position in 220 countries and territories around the world while expanding its portfolio of e-commerce, transportation, and business offerings. And the company continues to invest in customer-specific ways. One recent example: FedEx Supply Chain, formerly known as Genco, which has recently expanded a specialized, 1.1 million multi-tenant warehouse close to its global hub in an “end-of-runway” facility designed to better meet the needs of medical device and pharmaceutical customers with specialized delivery needs.

CEO

Frederick W. Smith

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Transportation

Industry

Mail, Package, and Freight Delivery

HQ Location

Memphis, TN

Website

www.fedex.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

335,767

Figures are for fiscal year ended May 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
FedEx is also featured in these fortune lists

#11

World’s Most Admired Companies

#99

The 100 Best Companies to Work For

#192

Global 500

FedEx: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$50,3656.1%
Profits ($M)$1,820.073.3%
Assets ($M)$46,064
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$13,784
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$52,178
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.6%
Profits as % of Assets4.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity13.2%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)6.51
EPS % Change (from 2015)78.4%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)7.3%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)1.1%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)26.0%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)18.1%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)6.2%
