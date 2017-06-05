In a world where actual things still really do need to be somewhere overnight, FedEx continues outpace smaller rival UPS while holding off the specter of future competition from Amazon. About 53% of the company’s $50 billion top line still comes from its express division. But other services like TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services are broadening the company’s position in 220 countries and territories around the world while expanding its portfolio of e-commerce, transportation, and business offerings. And the company continues to invest in customer-specific ways. One recent example: FedEx Supply Chain, formerly known as Genco, which has recently expanded a specialized, 1.1 million multi-tenant warehouse close to its global hub in an “end-of-runway” facility designed to better meet the needs of medical device and pharmaceutical customers with specialized delivery needs.
CEO
Frederick W. Smith
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Mail, Package, and Freight Delivery
HQ Location
Memphis, TN
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
335,767
