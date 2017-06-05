Mortgage-finance giant Fannie Mae has been in conservatorship since the company nearly went bust and required a government takeover in late 2008. But since 2012, when real estate prices finally starting rising again nationwide, the firm has been a cash cow for the United States government. The fact that it is required now to send all of its profits to the Treasury rather than rebuilding its capital is controversial because the policy means that Fannie would have to tap the Treasury again if the market goes sour and it starts losing money once again. Fannie Mae, officially the Federal National Mortgage Association, was founded in 1938 and is based in Washington, D.C.
CEO
Timothy J. Mayopoulos
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Financials
Industry
Diversified Financials
HQ Location
Washington, DC
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
20
Employees
7,000
