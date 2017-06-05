HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Eli Turner

Fannie Mae

FNMA
 

Mortgage-finance giant Fannie Mae has been in conservatorship since the company nearly went bust and required a government takeover in late 2008. But since 2012, when real estate prices finally starting rising again nationwide, the firm has been a cash cow for the United States government. The fact that it is required now to send all of its profits to the Treasury rather than rebuilding its capital is controversial because the policy means that Fannie would have to tap the Treasury again if the market goes sour and it starts losing money once again. Fannie Mae, officially the Federal National Mortgage Association, was founded in 1938 and is based in Washington, D.C.

CEO

Timothy J. Mayopoulos

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Financials

Industry

Diversified Financials

HQ Location

Washington, DC

Website

www.fanniemae.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

20

Employees

7,000

Company's senior preferred stock is owned by the U.S. Treasury, which also holds a warrant to purchase 79.9% of the common stock.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Fannie Mae is also featured in these fortune lists

#40

Global 500

Fannie Mae: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$107,162-2.9%
Profits ($M)$12,313.012.4%
Assets ($M)$3,287,968
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$6,071
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$3,011
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues11.5%
Profits as % of Assets0.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity202.8%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)0.01
EPS % Change (from 2015)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-44.6%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)137.8%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)80.9%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-23.3%
News about Fannie Mae

Should You Buy Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac?

The Trump administration might set the mortgage giants free—but it’s a highly risky bet.

5 Things You Need to Know About the Steven Mnuchin Confirmation Hearing

How Trump's Treasury Secretary nominee tanked Fannie Mae stock and more

President Obama Was Officially Terrible For Hedge Funds

One last time: Thanks, Obama.

The Fortune 500's 7 Best-Performing Stocks of 2016

They all at least doubled, and some even quadrupled.

These Are the 7 Biggest Hedge Fund Disasters of 2016

From Bill Ackman to Och-Ziff, here are this year's worst fund mishaps.

