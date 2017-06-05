HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

98

Facebook

FB
 

Facebook’s 16 straight quarters of blockbuster growth and profits have made it a Wall Street darling. Investors traded Facebook shares up 33% in 2015, even as the company increased its costs to cover ambitious (and expensive) long term bets like virtual reality headset Oculus Rift, messaging app WhatsApp, and Facebook Messenger. Facebook’s early success with video ads and monetizing its photo sharing subsidiary Instagram have shown the company’s ambitious long term projects won’t hurt revenue growth in the short term. But with great power comes great responsibility, which Facebook has learned devastatingly quickly as the social network found itself as a battleground of trolls and fake news during (and well after) the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Facebook Live, originally perceived as the future of the company increasingly depending on video, became a flashpoint after several broadcasts of police brutality, rape, suicide, and murder. Facebook has promised to hire human editors to keep the situation under control, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has even promised to visit every state in the nation to take a pulse on the social conversation—and the political climate—sparking speculation that Zuckerberg is planning a bid for a higher office.

CEO

Mark Zuckerberg

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet Services and Retailing

HQ Location

Menlo Park, CA

Website

www.facebook.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

5

Employees

17,048

Facebook: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$27,63854.2%
Profits ($M)$10,217.0177.0%
Assets ($M)$64,961
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$59,194
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$410,522
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues37.0%
Profits as % of Assets15.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity17.3%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)3.49
EPS % Change (from 2015)170.5%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)9.9%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Facebook

Pinterest Just Got More Cash, But There's a Twist

But the social pinning site's shares were priced at the same value as two years ago.

Read More →
Sony Has Sold Over 1 Million PlayStation VR Headsets

Sony debuted the headset in October.

Read More →
Apple, Amazon, and Facebook Join Campaign Supporting Paris Climate Agreement

Business leaders and lawmakers will work together to reduce carbon emissions.

Read More →
Cheddar Is Coming to Cable TV in Deal With Fusion

The streaming financial news network for millennials will now air on Fusion TV.

Read More →
Harvard Yanks 10 Acceptance Letters Over Offensive Facebook Posts

Not so funny.

Read More →
