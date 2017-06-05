HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Exxon Mobil

4

Exxon Mobil

XOM
 

The world’s largest publicly-traded oil and gas company by market value has ridden out a collapse in crude prices better than most, its vertically-integrated model allowing downstream businesses to capture the value that upstream operations lose when oil prices are low. Even so, ExxonMobil’s once impregnable balance sheet is showing holes, and the company has tumbled a few spots compared to last year’s list. ExxonMobil remains the industry benchmark for everything from profitability to safety standards, but its rocky relationship with climate change remains its Achilles’ heel. The company has more than 35,000 gross and more than 29,000 net operated wells, was founded in 1870, and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

CEO

Darren W. Woods

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Energy

Industry

Petroleum Refining

HQ Location

Irving, TX

Website

www.exxonmobil.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

72,700

Excise taxes have been deducted. Profile provided by S&P Global.
Exxon Mobil is also featured in these fortune lists

#40

World’s Most Admired Companies

#6

Global 500

Exxon Mobil: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$205,004-16.7%
Profits ($M)$7,840.0-51.5%
Assets ($M)$330,314
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$167,325
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$340,056
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.8%
Profits as % of Assets2.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity4.7%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.88
EPS % Change (from 2015)-51.2%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-25.9%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-11.8%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)19.8%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)4.4%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)4.3%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Exxon Mobil

Here Are the Fortune 500's 10 Most Successful Companies

Together, they had over $2 trillion in revenue last year.

Read More →
How Trump Can Reduce Carbon Emissions Without the Paris Agreement

It would also help U.S. businesses.

Read More →
Apple, Amazon, and Facebook Join Campaign Supporting Paris Climate Agreement

Business leaders and lawmakers will work together to reduce carbon emissions.

Read More →
Exxon Climate Claims Called Potentially 'False and Misleading'

New York's attorney general believes the oil giant bamboozled shareholders.

Read More →
Why Business Opposes Trump's Retreat From Paris Climate Pact

It's more forward-looking than the President

Read More →
3
5
