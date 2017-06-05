Exxon Mobil

The world’s largest publicly-traded oil and gas company by market value has ridden out a collapse in crude prices better than most, its vertically-integrated model allowing downstream businesses to capture the value that upstream operations lose when oil prices are low. Even so, ExxonMobil’s once impregnable balance sheet is showing holes, and the company has tumbled a few spots compared to last year’s list. ExxonMobil remains the industry benchmark for everything from profitability to safety standards, but its rocky relationship with climate change remains its Achilles’ heel. The company has more than 35,000 gross and more than 29,000 net operated wells, was founded in 1870, and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.
CEO
Darren W. Woods
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Energy
Industry
Petroleum Refining
HQ Location
Irving, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
72,700
