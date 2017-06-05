Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
David G. Kornberg
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers: Apparel
HQ Location
Columbus, OH
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
10,182
Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Express
Clothing Sales at Express Tumbled More Than Expected Last Quarter
Shares of the company fell more than 25% on the news.
Retailer Express finds itself a takeover target
Sycamore Partners interested in acquiring the fashion retailer.
