Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Express Scripts Holding

22

Express Scripts Holding

ESRX
 

Over the past decade, Express Scripts has become the largest pharmacy benefit manager in the U.S. as the industry has consolidated. The company processes more than 1.5 billion claims every year. The question now is if it can compete using its unique stand-alone business model with rivals like CVS Health that pursue a multi-pronged approach. Express Scripts has benefited from the wave of newly insured patients as a result of the Affordable Care Act and has significantly expanded its profit margins over the past six years. The company’s simmering contract dispute with insurance giant Anthem, its largest customer and 18% of its revenue, was an undercurrent to 2016; the companies severed ties in April 2017, sending Express Scripts’ stock plummeting. The move leaves the company to find a way forward as it still covers 65 million people and processes about 1 billion prescriptions a year.

CEO

Timothy C. Wentworth

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care: Pharmacy and Other Services

HQ Location

St. Louis, MO

Website

www.express-scripts.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

18

Employees

25,600

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Express Scripts Holding is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#52

Global 500

Express Scripts Holding: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$100,288-1.4%
Profits ($M)$3,404.437.5%
Assets ($M)$51,745
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$16,236
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$39,567
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.4%
Profits as % of Assets6.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity21.0%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)5.39
EPS % Change (from 2015)51.4%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)16.3%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)20.5%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)-21.3%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)9.0%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)14.4%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Express Scripts Holding

Express Scripts Shares Flop Over 11% on Likely Loss of Its Biggest Customer

Anthem had sued Express Scripts in March last year, accusing it of charging too much for drugs.

Read More →
Your Local CVS Drugstore Is About to Look Very Different

There will be a lot more focus on beauty and health

Read More →
CVS Health Says it Is Not to Blame For Skyrocketing Drug Costs

Despite what drug makers say

Read More →
Walgreens Just Slashed Its Rite Aid Offer by $2 Billion

And may have to sell off up to 1,200 stores

Read More →
After Valeant, Short-Seller Citron Is Going After This Pharma Benefits Firm

Shares of the firm fell almost 7% on the news.

Read More →
