HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Anthony Kwan—Bloomberg via Getty Images

295

Expedia Group

EXPE
 

The 21-year-old online travel booking business allows customers to choose from 550 airlines, 1.6 million vacation rentals, and a variety of rental car companies and cruise lines.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Mark D. Okerstrom

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Retailing

Industry

Internet Services and Retailing

HQ Location

Bellevue, Wash.

Website

www.expediagroup.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

4

Employees

22,615

Changed name from Expedia, March 26, 2018.
Expedia Group: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$10,06014.7%
Profits ($M)$378.034.1%
Assets ($M)$18,51618,516%
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$4,5224,522%
Market Value — as of March 29, 2018 ($M)$16,764
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.8%
Profits as % of Assets2.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity8.4%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)2.42
EPS % Change (from 2016)33.0%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)3.9%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)2.6%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2017)6.7%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)15.3%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)15.6%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Expedia Group

Uber Risks Distraction With Latest Move By CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Acquiring a Chinese bike sharing company isn't a sure thing.

Read More →
Data Sheet—Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi Jumps Into Bike Sharing

This is your Data Sheet newsletter for Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

Read More →
Expedia's Orbitz Says Data Breach Affected 880,000 Payment Cards

Hackers may have had access to customers' personal information since Jan. 2016.

Read More →
Here's Why Expedia's Shares Are Falling This Morning

Its Trivago online booking service has run into trouble

Read More →
This State Wants to Offer Universal Benefits to Gig Workers

They shouldn't have to choose between decent wages and flexibility.

Read More →
294
296
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.