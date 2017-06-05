HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Exelon

89

Exelon

EXC
 

Exelon is the country’s largest electric holding company, having closed its contentious $6.8 billion takeover of Pepco Holdings in March 2016 after months of haggling with regulators that forced it to sweeten the deal with $430 million in exceptional payments. Exelon, which was born out of a merger in 2000 between Unicom and PECO, operates 23 nuclear reactors across the Northeast and Midwest. These represent some 60% of its generating capacity (the rest is either fossil fuel-burning or renewable) and were the main source of its earnings until collapsing oil prices and subsidies for renewables started to undermine wholesale power prices. (In May 2017 for example, it announced that it would prematurely close its Three Mile Island plant in Pennsylvania—a victim of the natural gas shale boom.) The costs for nuclear decommissioning are likely to rise in the medium- to long-term. Against this backdrop, the company is looking to source up to half of its profits from regulated businesses operating grids and serving end consumers (as with the Pepco deal), seeing these as a more stable source of income.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Christopher M. Crane

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Energy

Industry

Utilities: Gas and Electric

HQ Location

Chicago, IL

Website

www.exeloncorp.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

34,396

Profile provided by S&P Global.
Exelon is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#355

Global 500

Exelon: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$31,3606.5%
Profits ($M)$1,134.0-50.0%
Assets ($M)$114,904
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$25,837
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$33,309
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.6%
Profits as % of Assets1.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity4.4%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)1.22
EPS % Change (from 2015)-52.0%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-20.1%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-6.3%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)32.6%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)0.4%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-1.4%
88
90
