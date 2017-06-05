Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Fabrizio Freda
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Household Products
Industry
Household and Personal Products
HQ Location
New York, NY
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
22
Employees
46,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Estee Lauder is also featured in these fortune lists
