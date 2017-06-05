Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Stephen M. Smith
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Telecommunications
Industry
Telecommunications
HQ Location
Redwood City, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
5,993
A real estate investment trust.Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
