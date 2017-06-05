EOG Resources

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
William R. Thomas
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Energy
Industry
Mining, Crude-Oil Production
HQ Location
Houston, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
9
Employees
2,650
