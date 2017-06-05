Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
A. James Teague
CEO Title
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Energy
Industry
Pipelines
HQ Location
Houston, TX
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
12
Employees
6,800
A partnership.Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about Enterprise Products Partners
Energy Transfer Is Terminating Its $33 Billion Merger With Williams
The two companies have sued each other.
Pipeline Fights Send Oil Woes Downstream
Pipeline operators struggle as their clients run out of money.
9 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now — and 3 to Avoid
Picks and pans from one of the market's top dividend specialists.
U.S. edges toward first oil exports since 1970s
Commerce to allow two Texan companies to export condensate as pressure to lift ban on crude exports grows.
