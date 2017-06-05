Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Leo P. Denault
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Energy
Industry
Utilities: Gas and Electric
HQ Location
New Orleans, LA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
13,513
News about Entergy
At Indian Point, a Small Leak Turns Into a Big Political Battle Over Nuclear Energy
A war of words over New York's Indian Point facility.
