79

Energy Transfer Equity

ETE
 

Energy Transfer Equity is an oil and gas pipeline empire built by billionaire Kelcy Warren with a spate of M&A deals (Sunoco, Southern Union) that paid off handsomely during the shale boom. In 2016 it counted a network of around 71,000 miles of pipelines pumping natural gas, natural gas liquids, refined products, and crude oil. But Warren’s luck ran out with a miscalculated approach for Williams Companies, just as the oil price crash took its toll on the “midstream” segment. ETE persuaded Williams to sell itself in September for $32.6 billion, but the value of both companies rapidly tumbled, leading the energy pipeline companies to call off the deal. Today Williams is worth about $24 billion, ETE is worth $18.5 billion, and both companies are making their way forward alone.

CEO

John W. McReynolds

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Energy

Industry

Pipelines

HQ Location

Dallas, TX

Website

www.energytransfer.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

11

Employees

30,992

A partnership.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Energy Transfer Equity is also featured in these fortune lists

#225

Global 500

Energy Transfer Equity: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$37,504-11.0%
Profits ($M)$995.0-16.3%
Assets ($M)$79,011
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$-1,694
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$21,292
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues2.7%
Profits as % of Assets1.3%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)0.92
EPS % Change (from 2015)-17.1%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)21.7%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)16.6%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)54.5%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)19.9%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)16.1%
