HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

f500 stats

Fortune 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Courtesy of Emerson Electric

139

Emerson Electric

EMR
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

David N. Farr

CEO Title

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Electronics, Electrical Equipment

HQ Location

St. Louis, MO

Website

www.emerson.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

23

Employees

103,500

Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
Emerson Electric is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

#480

Global 500

Emerson Electric: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$20,268-9.1%
Profits ($M)$1,635.0-39.7%
Assets ($M)$21,743
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$7,568
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$38,614
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues8.1%
Profits as % of Assets7.5%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity21.6%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)2.52
EPS % Change (from 2015)-36.8%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-5.1%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)1.2%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)20.8%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)7.0%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)5.5%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Emerson Electric

President Trump's Tax Reform Delays Could Already Be Hurting the Economy

As corporations wait for the promised reforms.

Read More →
Here's why companies need to think bigger when it comes to connected devices

Connecting a device turns it into something far greater than the sum of its analog parts. And this fact will disrupt businesses.

Read More →
2015 Investor's Guide: Don't buy this, buy that—Real Estate and Industrial Stocks

Read More →
Amid unrest, it's business as usual for Ferguson's Emerson Electric

As the conflict in Ferguson, Missouri intensifies, one Fortune 500 company headquartered there says it's out of harm's way.

Read More →
World Series trash talk from the C-suite

In anticipation of this month’s World Series matchup, we spoke to executive baseball fans in Boston and St. Louis and sought their predictions. They gave some taunts, too.

Read More →
138
140
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.