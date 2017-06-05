Emerson Electric

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
David N. Farr
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Electronics, Electrical Equipment
HQ Location
St. Louis, MO
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
103,500
Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Profile provided by S&P Global.
