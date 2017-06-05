Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
David A. Ricks
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
HQ Location
Indianapolis, IN
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
41,975
Profile provided by S&P Global.
Eli Lilly is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Eli Lilly
Valeant's New CEO Joe Papa Has a $17 Billion Ultimatum
If he pulls it off, he will make more than all of his peers combined.
Read More →
A Pharma CEO Says What Few Will
Should a drug company spend billions trying to innovate…or simply shop around for good ideas?
Read More →
American CEOs Show Support for the GOP's Proposed Tax Code Changes
In a new letter to Congress
Read More →
Another Failure in Alzheimer’s. Another Shrug.
Merck halts a major high-hopes late-stage drug trial. Join the club.
Read More →
These Major Exporters Just Formed a Group to Support the Republican Border Tax
It's dubbed the "American Made Coalition."
Read More →