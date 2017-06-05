Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Michael A. Mussallem
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Medical Products and Equipment
HQ Location
Irvine, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
11,100
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Edwards Lifesciences
This Big Pharma Chief Was Just Named the World's 'Best-Performing' CEO—Again
A number of other health care execs earned high marks, too.
Read More →
Why Edwards Lifesciences Surged to an All-Time High Today
Solid heart procedure trial results sent shares soaring 17%.
Read More →