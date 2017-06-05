Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Pedro J. Pizarro
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Energy
Industry
Utilities: Gas and Electric
HQ Location
Rosemead, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
12,390
Profile provided by S&P Global.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Edison International
The latest business buzzword? 'Decarbonization'
A renewables panel at Fortune's Brainstorm E conference talks about how things are changing.
Read More →
Announcing the speaker lineup for Fortune Brainstorm E (that's for energy)
It's a gathering of the biggest names, brightest thinkers and most passionate entrepreneurs working on the world's biggest problems.
Read More →