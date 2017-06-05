Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Douglas M. Baker Jr.
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Chemicals
Industry
Chemicals
HQ Location
St. Paul, MN
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
15
Employees
47,565
Profile provided by S&P Global.
Ecolab is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Ecolab
What the U.S. Loses If Trump Eliminates AmeriCorps
His new budget says it’s not the government’s responsibility.
Read More →
Four decades-old companies that are growing like start-ups
They've honed their business models; now they’re reaping the benefits.
Read More →
How Ecolab turned water management into a fast-flowing revenue stream
A recent acquisition helped make Ecolab a giant in clean and green tech.
Read More →
Here are the best cities to find a job in 2015
This map shows the 10 cities with lowest unemployment rates, where jobs are begging for workers.
Read More →
Davos Man embraces the Circular Economy
This year for the first time the World Economic Forum will present awards to businesses and individuals who are trying to do more with less.
Read More →