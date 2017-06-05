Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Devin N. Wenig
CEO Title
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet Services and Retailing
HQ Location
San Jose, CA
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
12
Employees
12,600
Profile provided by S&P Global.
eBay is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about eBay
Which CEOs (Past and Present) Would You Most Want to Meet?
A lot of top executives would have dinner with Steve Jobs.
Read More →
CEOs Reveal the Best Advice They've Ever Got
One exec found memorable advice "on the billboard of a tire store."
Read More →
This E-Commerce Startup Is Profitable and Raised New Cash
Tophatter is taking on eBay with its mobile auction marketplace.
Read More →
The Solution to Avoiding Burnout That Nobody Tells You
There’s always too much work to be done.
Read More →