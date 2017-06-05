HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Luke Sharrett — Bloomberg via Getty Images

310

eBay

EBAY
 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Devin N. Wenig

CEO Title

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet Services and Retailing

HQ Location

San Jose, CA

Website

www.ebay.com

Years on Fortune 500 List

12

Employees

12,600

Profile provided by S&P Global.
eBay is also featured in these fortune lists

World’s Most Admired Companies

eBay: Fortune 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$8,979-5.4%
Profits ($M)$7,266.0321.2%
Assets ($M)$23,847
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$10,539
Market Value — as of March 31, 2017 ($M)$36,232
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues80.9%
Profits as % of Assets30.5%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity68.9%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)6.35
EPS % Change (from 2015)347.2%
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)20.9%
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)23.2%
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2016)8.0%
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)18.1%
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)8.8%
