Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Steven E. Nielsen
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Engineering & Construction
Industry
Engineering, Construction
HQ Location
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
-
Employees
12,750
Figures are for fiscal year ended July 31, 2016.Profile provided by S&P Global.
Dycom Industries is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Dycom Industries
The 10 Accelerators on Our Fastest-Growing Companies List
Here are the companies that have been kicking it up a notch in the past 12 months.
Read More →
Introducing Our 30th Edition of the Fastest-Growing Companies List
These 100 companies are the top three-year performers in revenues, profits, and stock returns.
Read More →