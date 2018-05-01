Created by the merger of CSC and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, DXC Technology is an IT services company serving nearly 6,000 private and public sector clients.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
J. Michael Lawrie
CEO Title
Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Technology
Industry
Information Technology Services
HQ Location
Tysons, Va.
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
1
Employees
60,000
Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, prior to the merger., Formed through the spin-off by HPE (2017 rank: 107) of its enterprise services business and reverse merger with Computer Sciences (2016 rank: 379), April 1, 2017. DXC was deemed the legal acquirer and Computer Sciences the accounting acquirer.