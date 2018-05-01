HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

374

DXC Technology

DXC
 

Created by the merger of CSC and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, DXC Technology is an IT services company serving nearly 6,000 private and public sector clients.

CEO

J. Michael Lawrie

CEO Title

Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Sector

Technology

Industry

Information Technology Services

HQ Location

Tysons, Va.

Website

www.dxc.technology

Years on Fortune 500 List

1

Employees

60,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017, prior to the merger., Formed through the spin-off by HPE (2017 rank: 107) of its enterprise services business and reverse merger with Computer Sciences (2016 rank: 379), April 1, 2017. DXC was deemed the legal acquirer and Computer Sciences the accounting acquirer.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
$ millions% change
Revenues ($M)$7,6077.1%
Profits ($M)$-123.0-149.0%
Assets ($M)$8,663
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$1,888
Market Value — as of March 29, 2018 ($M)$28,720
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-1.6%
Profits as % of Assets-1.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-6.5%
Earnings Per Share (Last Fiscal Year)
Earnings Per Share ($)-
EPS % Change (from 2016)-
EPS % Change (5 year annual rate)-
EPS % Change (10 year annual rate)-
Total Return
Total Return to Investors (2017)-
Total Return to Investors (5 year, annualized)-
Total Return to Investors (10 year, annualized)-
