CEO
Edward D. Breen
CEO Title
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sector
Chemicals
Industry
Chemicals
HQ Location
Wilmington, DE
Website
Years on Fortune 500 List
23
Employees
46,000
Spun off Chemours (2016 rank: 482) July 1, 2015.Profile provided by S&P Global.
News about DuPont
